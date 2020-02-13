|
|
PEPE
NICHOLAS A.
Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved father of Regina (Jeffrey) Boehm and Nicole (Chris) Dorn. Pop-pop of Ally and Nicholas Boehm. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory Tide Well Hospice, www.tidewellhospice.org.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020