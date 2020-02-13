The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
The Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
The Epiphany of Our Lord Church
11th and Jackson Sts.
NICHOLAS A. PEPE

Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved father of Regina (Jeffrey) Boehm and Nicole (Chris) Dorn. Pop-pop of Ally and Nicholas Boehm. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory Tide Well Hospice, www.tidewellhospice.org.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
