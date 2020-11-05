1/1
NICHOLAS CARCHIDI
Passed on November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Little); Loving father of Sharon Pratley and grandfather of Jason and Oliver. Brother of Anthony and the late Joseph and Vincent. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral FRIDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Int. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. pennsylvaniaburial company.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rita of Cascia Church
Funeral services provided by
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
