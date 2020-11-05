Passed on November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Little); Loving father of Sharon Pratley and grandfather of Jason and Oliver. Brother of Anthony and the late Joseph and Vincent. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral FRIDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Int. Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. pennsylvaniaburial company.com