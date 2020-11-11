Passed November 7, 2020 Age 89. Son of the late Felicia (nee Migliaccio) and Nicola. Loving brother of Angelina (Joseph) Falcone and the late Joseph (Livia), Anthony (Mary) and Josephine Coppa.Life long friend of Don Corrado. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews . Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing SATURDAY 9-10 A.M. ANNUNCIATION B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson St. (Covid-19 State and Federal Guidelines Apply) Funeral MASS will follow viewing 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in Nick's memory to Felicia Falcone 87 Endowed Scholarship/Care of Development Office/ Merion Mercy Academy, 511 Mont- gomery Ave. Merion PA 19066 or The Felicia Falcone Scholarship Fund/ Care of Institutional Advancement/ Cabrini University, 610 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087-3698. www.baldifuneralhome.com