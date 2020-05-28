NICHOLAS F. DePACE
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NICHOLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DePACE
NICHOLAS F.
90 yrs, passed away on May 23, 2020. A longtime resident of Nutley NJ; relocating to Cherry Hill NJ in 2008, and Haddonfield NJ in 2015. Son of the late Nicholas and the late Catherine (née Scerbia). Beloved husband of the late Rose DePace (née Piro). Loving father of Dr. Nicholas L. (Marilyn) DePace, Sr. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas L. DePace, Jr. Great grandfather of Nicholas L. DePace III. Dear brother of Vincent DePace, Joey DePace, and Carmella Twist. Devoted cousin of Millie Chillemi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Nick was captain of the North Arlington HS Vikings football team, where he was proudly inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. He served as President of the Class of 1948. He was employed by supermarket chains A&P, ShopRite, and Pathmark; working as zone manager and district supervisor along with director of produce for the New York metropolitan tri-state area. After retirement, he volunteered for Gideons International, personally distributing more than 10,000 Bibles. Nick was influential in founding the DePace Sports Museum.
Services and Entombment for Nicholas will take place privately in Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Arlington NJ. Contributions to the American Heart Association, 1 Union St. Ste 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. Condolences at costantinoprimofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
I always enjoyed my talks with Mr DePace. He was always positive and uplifting. May he rest in peace.
Tom Dailey
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved