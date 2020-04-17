|
On April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne Tauber; Loving father of Regina (Charlie) Iadicicco-Barber, Nicholas (Kristin Kolody) Iadicicco and Judy (and the late Kenny) Iadicicco-Brandt; Dear brother of Dolores Iadicicco and the late Robert Iadicicco and Anthony Iadicicco; Devoted grandfather of Nicholas (Frankie), Kevin, Jessica, Kathryn, Giovanni, Anthony, Gianna and Ava; adoring great-grandfather of Mia. There are no words to express our loss. Services and Interment are private. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Phila. (CHOP), 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 or to a .
