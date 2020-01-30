Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Havertown, PA
NICHOLAS J. AUGUSTINE Notice
AUGUSTINE
NICHOLAS J.
Of Bala Cynwyd PA, on January 28, 2020. Beloved son of Rose and the late Ernest G. Augustine; beloved brother of Mary Catherine Augustine, Stephanie (Brian) Griffin, Earnestine (Ken) Wells, Linda (Larry) Knight and beloved uncle of Timothy, Jessica and the late Stephen Griffin, Ryan and Dalton Wells, and Sarah, Lawrence and Emily Knight.
Family and friends may call 6 to 8 P.M., Friday, and 9 to 10:30 A.M., Saturday, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M., in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Int. private. The family requests no flowers due to severe allergies in the family, donations in his memory may be made to the , www.cancer.org

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020
