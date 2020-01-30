|
AUGUSTINE
NICHOLAS J.
Of Bala Cynwyd PA, on January 28, 2020. Beloved son of Rose and the late Ernest G. Augustine; beloved brother of Mary Catherine Augustine, Stephanie (Brian) Griffin, Earnestine (Ken) Wells, Linda (Larry) Knight and beloved uncle of Timothy, Jessica and the late Stephen Griffin, Ryan and Dalton Wells, and Sarah, Lawrence and Emily Knight.
Family and friends may call 6 to 8 P.M., Friday, and 9 to 10:30 A.M., Saturday, in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M., in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Int. private. The family requests no flowers due to severe allergies in the family, donations in his memory may be made to the , www.cancer.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020