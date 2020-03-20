|
|
DiFEBBO
NICHOLAS J.
March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucy (nee Lucidi). Devoted father of Mary (Daniel) Brown and Nicole (Fred) DiFebbo. Poppy of Saige, Danni, and Freddy. Brother of Mario (Lucy) DiFebbo and the late Thomas DiFebbo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Viewing, Mass and Interment will be held privately. Family requests contributions be made in Nick's memory to , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 20, 2020