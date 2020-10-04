Sept. 30, 2020, Age 66. Formerly of Fallsington. Nick was the owner of Sherlock Auto Repair in Phila. and was a mechanic for over 50 years. Former husband of Beverly Zadnik. Beloved father of Donna (George) and Nick (Alicia). Loving grandfather of Delaney, Madeline and Courtney. Dear brother of Judy (Jules) Delahaut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tues. 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 12 Noon. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Donation's in Nick's name may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
. To share a memory of Nick, please visit www.tjfluehr.com