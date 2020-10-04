1/
Nicholas J. Sherlock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sept. 30, 2020, Age 66. Formerly of Fallsington. Nick was the owner of Sherlock Auto Repair in Phila. and was a mechanic for over 50 years. Former husband of Beverly Zadnik. Beloved father of Donna (George) and Nick (Alicia). Loving grandfather of Delaney, Madeline and Courtney. Dear brother of Judy (Jules) Delahaut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tues. 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 12 Noon. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Donation's in Nick's name may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. To share a memory of Nick, please visit www.tjfluehr.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved