CICCOTELLO
NICHOLAS L.
Passed away on May 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith (nee Rossi); brother of the late Joseph; brother-in-law of Ron Rossi, Barbara Campbell (William) and Terrie Kinzle; uncle of Ana Rossi Lanzendorfer (Josh), Alec Rossi, Lou Patrick Rossi and Tessa M. Rossi (Eric Shields); cousin of Josephine Ingeno, Rosemarie Ciccotello, Mariann Gentile, Rose Mustico, Phillip Mustico and Theresa Carter. Donations in his memory to St. Christopher Church 13301 Proctor Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19116 would be appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.