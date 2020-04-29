|
TINARI
NICHOLAS M., SR.
Age 92, of Havertown, PA, on April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Filomena Tinari (nee Beltrame). Loving father of Nicholas Tinari, Jr. (Susannah Hunter) and Elaine Benedetti. Brother of Joseph Tinari and the late Josephine Magitti. Also survived by his 5 grand-children. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Contributions in Nicholas' memory to WHO Covid-19 Response Fund, www.covidresponsefund.org would be appreciated. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610)449-0300.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020