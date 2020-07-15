1/1
NICHOLAS MARIO ZUNGOLO Sr.
ZUNGOLO
NICHOLAS MARIO, SR.


July 12, 2020, age 37. Beloved husband of Kristen (nee Namako). Devoted father of Milania Maria Zungolo and Nicholas Mario Zungolo, Jr. Brother of Dennis (Alexis) Zungolo and Alissa Zungolo. Son in law of Thomas and Connie Namako. Son of Jack Cunningham and the late Deborah Cunningham and Dennis Zungolo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY EVENING 6 - 9 P.M. and SATURDAY MORNING 8 A.M. until 9 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass at 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Please remember to follow all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and mask wearing requirements.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
