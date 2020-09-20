Age 86, Sept. 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Smith), father of Nicholas J. (Rachel) and Daniel (Megan), brother of Joseph Dienna and the late Roseann Sullivan. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dorothy Church. RUFFENACH F.H.



