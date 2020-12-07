1/1
Age 96, on Dec. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Philomena R. (nee Ciarrocchi). Devoted father of Anthony D. (Kim) Silvestro, Nicholas M. Silvestro, Dante Silvestro (Julie Whaley), Frances (Alan) Feldman and the late Angela Silvestro. Loving Grandfather of Michael, Sean, Dante, Jr., Peter, Tyler and Nicholas. Great grandfather of Casey, Michael, Jr., Isabella, Shane, Alanna, Dante, Haley and Olivia; also survived by sister-in-law Louise Silvestro and many loving nieces and nephews. Served in U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII from 1943 to 1945 and in Korean War served from 1951 to 1952. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday morning 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Services to follow. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Nicholas' memory. Please Share Condolonces www.gangemifuneralhome.net



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
DEC
11
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
