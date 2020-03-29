Home

BROCCO
NICHOLAS R.


Passed away on March 20th, 2020, at age 62. Beloved father of Felice Fina (Ron), Danielle Brocco-Saul, Tiffany, Nicole, Nicholas and Joseph. He was also survived by brother Joseph N. (Carol); sister Barbara A. Scarduzio (Carmen), Domenica Pillo (Joseph), Adaline Pessagno, Patricia Juliano. Proud grandpa of Frankie, Xavior, Adriana, AJ, Domenick, Bobby, Evya and Niccolo. He was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Loving and devoted son to the late Joseph and Barbara Brocco.
Nicky was a die hard Eagles fan and love his city. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He was the crazy and fun loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. His kids always came first, they were his pride and joy along with his grandchildren. Nicky was a man that lived life to the fullest.
Services will be private.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
