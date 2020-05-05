NICHOLAS R. PALESANO
PALESANO
NICHOLAS R.
April 29, 2020. Age 62. Cherished husband of Rose M. (nee Cermignano). Devoted father of Samantha. Beloved son of Salvatore and the late Mary (nee Bologna). Loving brother of Donna (Carmen) Romano and Debbie (Michael) DeAngelo. Dear nephew of Robert (Genevieve) Bologna. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Adoring friend of Ethan Michalski.
Relatives and friends are invited to view a Livestream of his Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 A.M., on the Funeral Home's website at www.tjfluehr.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
