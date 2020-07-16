1/1
NICHOLAS RICHARD "NICK" DeCARLO
DeCARLO
NICHOLAS "NICK" RICHARD


47, of Philadelphia passed away suddenly on July 11, 2020. He is survived by his father Richard J. of North Wales, his sister Lisa Nowicki and her husband Frank, of Horsham. He is pre-ceded in death by his mother Patricia A. DeCarlo (April 28, 2020). Nick was born in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, spent his childhood in Northeast Philadelphia, where he attended St. Martha Grade School, then Archbishop Ryan High School. After Nick graduated high school, he completed a year of courses at Pennsylvania State University. For many years Nick was employed as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Nick enjoyed this position knowing he was assisting people in their time of need. Throughout his life Nick displayed a sense of humor, often illustrated by his recognizable (quirky) laugh. Nick's interests included weight lifting, working on cars, reading the Bible, attending church and church activities. Service and Interment private.

www.mayfueneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
