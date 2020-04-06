|
SALAPATA
NICHOLAS
Passed away quietly on April 1, 2020. Nicholas was preceded in death by his Parents Stephan & Anna Salapata. He is survived by Wife Angela Nee Philiponis. Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 07 at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Angela Salapata (mailing address 4117 Decatur St 19136)
Services entrusted to,
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020