ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 338-3333
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
Sunset Memorial Park
333 W County Line Rd
Huntingdon Valley, PA
NICHOLAS SALAPATA

NICHOLAS SALAPATA Notice
SALAPATA
NICHOLAS
Passed away quietly on April 1, 2020. Nicholas was preceded in death by his Parents Stephan & Anna Salapata. He is survived by Wife Angela Nee Philiponis. Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 07 at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Angela Salapata (mailing address 4117 Decatur St 19136)
Services entrusted to,

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020
