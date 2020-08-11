1/1
1/1
93 of Malvern, PA, on Fri., Aug. 7, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Jane Oster Liberato. Father of James Edward (Vicki), Robert John, William Joseph (Kelly), Nicholas William (Barbara) and Michelle Marie Reardon (John). Grandfather of Samantha, Charlie, Christopher, Anthony, Dominic, Alexandra, Kyle, Jennifer, Victoria, and Jonathan. He is preceded in death by his fraternal Twin Sister Lillian Aquilante, Brother Louis Liberato and his Sister Margaret "Peggy" Squitere. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thurs. Aug. 13th, 2020 from 10:30 am - 11:15 am at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Ave. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by Mass at 11:30 am. Int. Phila. Mem. Park, Frazer, PA. No reception will be held after the interment due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, a Celebration of Life reception will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA
610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com