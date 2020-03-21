|
|
PISCIELLA
NICK
died of cancer on March 13, 2020. Nick was born in Philadelphia and raised in Delran, NJ. He created Community Alternatives, Inc (a network of small group homes) for kids who need a loving home and extra help from group home parents and social workers. Nick loved helping others. He was a paramedic for Virtua. He came from a loving family of six, with siblings Bill, Dolores and the late John Pisciella. With parents Tina and Dominic "Pinny" Pisciella always cheering him on, he did a lot in his life to lift others up. He adored his big Passalacqua Italian family. Nick especially loved his niece Amy and nephews Kevin Pisciella and Jason Malcan. No services will be held. If you want to honor Nick, just help someone in need with love and kindness.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 21, 2020