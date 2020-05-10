METTIMANO
NICKOLAS J.
54, of Plymouth Meeting, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, suddenly on May 2, 2020. He will be missed as a loving husband, dad, son and brother. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Mona (nee Kazanjian), children, Nickolas and Aliana, his mom, Rita (Galzarano), his sister Maria, her husband, Steve Walsh and their family. A celebration of his life will be announced for a later date.
(arr. TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME)
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.