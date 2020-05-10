NICKOLAS J. METTIMANO
METTIMANO
NICKOLAS J.
54, of Plymouth Meeting, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, suddenly on May 2, 2020. He will be missed as a loving husband, dad, son and brother. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Mona (nee Kazanjian), children, Nickolas and Aliana, his mom, Rita (Galzarano), his sister Maria, her husband, Steve Walsh and their family. A celebration of his life will be announced for a later date.
(arr. TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME) Online condolences: www.Toppitzer.us

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
May 10, 2020
Nicky was my cousin and a great guy. I will always have good memories of him and our childhood. I pray that his family feels God's comfort during this difficult time. Rest in peace, my friend.
Joe Mettimano
Family
