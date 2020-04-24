Home

NICOLA A. "NICK" SAPONARA

92, of Phila., PA passed away April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angelina (nee Scannapieco). Loving father of Sister Mary Saponara, M.S.C., Rita Fernandes (Joseph), Joanne Tyer (Paul), Michael (Chris) and Nicholas (Jean). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, one brother John (Victoria) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nick was a proud veteran of the US Army. Services entrusted to the WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020
