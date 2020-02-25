Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
St John Newman Church
380 Highland Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
NICOLA CARLINO


1931 - 2020
NICOLA CARLINO Notice
CARLINO
NICOLA


Formerly of Haverford, Pa passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He is the beloved husband of the late Angela (née DiMedio) Carlino. The loving father of Pasquale "Pat" (Laura) Carlino and the late Carmen Carlino. Devoted grandfather of Angela (Joe) Milani, Nick, Philip and Nadia Carlino and great-grand-father of Vincent, Michael and Olivia Milani. Mr Carlino is the brother of Angela DiCandilo, and the late Philip Carlino, Gelsomina DiFulvio, Francesco Carlino, Josephine Odorisio, Amedeo Carlino. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial to follow in St John Newman Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr Carlino's name to either the Narberth Food Bank, 201 Sabine Ave., Narberth, PA 19072 or the West Chester Food Cupboard, 431 South Bolmar St., West Chester, PA 19382 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
