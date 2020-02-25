|
|
CARLINO
NICOLA
Formerly of Haverford, Pa passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He is the beloved husband of the late Angela (née DiMedio) Carlino. The loving father of Pasquale "Pat" (Laura) Carlino and the late Carmen Carlino. Devoted grandfather of Angela (Joe) Milani, Nick, Philip and Nadia Carlino and great-grand-father of Vincent, Michael and Olivia Milani. Mr Carlino is the brother of Angela DiCandilo, and the late Philip Carlino, Gelsomina DiFulvio, Francesco Carlino, Josephine Odorisio, Amedeo Carlino. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial to follow in St John Newman Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr Carlino's name to either the Narberth Food Bank, 201 Sabine Ave., Narberth, PA 19072 or the West Chester Food Cupboard, 431 South Bolmar St., West Chester, PA 19382 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020