Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
NINA M. GAZIA
GAZIA
NINA M.
Formerly of Havertown, PA on January 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Lena Garagozzo and Anthony Gazia and sister of the late Marian Santomieri. She is survived by her niece, nephew and cousins. Family and friends may call 10 A.M. Thursday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St, Kennett Square, PA 19348 or to the .

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
