MORGENSTERN
NINA (nee Chaiken)
May 31, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Wife of the late Stephen Morgenstern, Mother of Dr. Diana Morgenstern (David Rosenbaum), Naomi Morgenstern (Paul Downes) and Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern (Jennifer Morgenstern), grandmother of Cecilia, William, Spencer, Zachary, Leo, Joseph, Grayson, Addison and Thatcher. Services will be private. The family respectfully request that contributions in her memory be made to WHYY or a charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com
NINA (nee Chaiken)
May 31, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Wife of the late Stephen Morgenstern, Mother of Dr. Diana Morgenstern (David Rosenbaum), Naomi Morgenstern (Paul Downes) and Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern (Jennifer Morgenstern), grandmother of Cecilia, William, Spencer, Zachary, Leo, Joseph, Grayson, Addison and Thatcher. Services will be private. The family respectfully request that contributions in her memory be made to WHYY or a charity of the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.