Or Copy this URL to Share

Share NOLA's life story with friends and family

Share NOLA's life story with friends and family

SCHWARTZ

NOLA

On May 31, 2020 in Marlton, NJ. Aunt of Susan Byck, Eric Schwartz (Lezlie), Phil Schwartz (Michelle) and Linda Schwartz, sister in law of Sheila Levick. Many great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. Service was June 2, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Cem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store