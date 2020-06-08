NOLA SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ
NOLA
On May 31, 2020 in Marlton, NJ. Aunt of Susan Byck, Eric Schwartz (Lezlie), Phil Schwartz (Michelle) and Linda Schwartz, sister in law of Sheila Levick. Many great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. Service was June 2, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Cem.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
