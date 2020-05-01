CUNNINGHAM

NORA (nee Tiernan)

Age 89, passed away on April 27, 2020. Born in Charleston, County Mayo, Ireland. She was the beloved wife of the late James; devoted mother of Eileen Fitzgerald, Margaret "Peggy" Widmeier (the late Joseph), Noreen, Sally Kane, Kevin, James (Joan), John (Carol) and Peter; dear sister of Winnie Burdenski, James Tiernan and the late Mary McDonnell and John Tiernan; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her infant daughter, Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions sent to Children's Hospital of Phila., 34th St. and Civic Center Blvd.

Due to current conditions, Funeral Mass and Interment to be scheduled at a later date.wackermanfuneralhome.com



