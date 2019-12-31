|
McINTIRE
NORA E. (nee Sweeney)
Age 75, December 27, 2019. Loving wife of 56 years to Frank. Mother of Francis (Theresa), Lisa Pazdan (Lou), and Michele Hardiman (Dean). Also survived by 9 grand-children, 6 great grandchildren, and sister Agnes Gruber (John), and her late brother Andrew Sweeney. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 7 - 9 P.M. and Friday, 8 - 8:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 8:45 A.M. Interment 10:30 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019