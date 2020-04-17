|
|
BURKE
NOREEN P.
Age 85, on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Walter W. Basher. Loving stepmother of Donna, Mark, Michael, Walt Jr., Lori, and the late Kathy. Sister of Franny Burke (Irene) and 9 predeceased siblings: Nancy Bosco (Frank), Rita Broedell (Frank), Mary Lynch (Frank), Kay Burke, John (Pat), twin brother Joseph (Patsy), Thomas (Cass), Theresa Henry (Bob) and Peter (Joan). She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and their children and especially close to Theresa "Suzie" Vogel (Jack), Rob Henry (Heather), Paul Bosco (Colleen) as well as the Vogel and Henry clans. Noreen retired from ARCO Chemical in 1985 and was a victim of the COVID 19 virus hence a Funeral Mass and burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to a recognizing the selfless efforts of those who risk their health and life at this horrible time would be appreciated.
ARR. KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020