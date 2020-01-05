|
|
McCUSKER
NORMA A. (nee Hardie) Formerly of the Ardmore section of Haverford Twp. On January 2, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late James F. McCusker, Sr. and the loving mother of James P. McCusker, Eileen A. (Joseph) Perri, Mary Ellen McCusker, and Patricia M. (the late William) Damian. Devoted grandmother of Emily and Thomas Perri, and William Damian. Sister of the late Thomas Hardie. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:50 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass following at 11 A.M. both in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. McCusker's name to the Melanoma Research Found-ation, PO Box 759329 Baltimore, MD 21275-9329.
(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020