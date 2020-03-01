|
CLIBANOFF
NORMA (nee Rush)
February 28, 2020 of Phila., PA; beloved wife of the late Nathan Clibanoff; loving mother of Sheila (Allan) Abramson and Arlene (Jeffrey) Billow; cherished grandmother of Stanley, Fern, Mitchell, and Allan; adored great grandmother of Felicia, Ryan, Brooke, Danielle, Jacob, Shane, Matthew, Jordan, and Gavin. Relatives and friends are invited to services Monday, 1:00 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Billow following burial and again on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020