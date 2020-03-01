Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA CLIBANOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA (Rush) CLIBANOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA (Rush) CLIBANOFF Notice
CLIBANOFF
NORMA (nee Rush)
February 28, 2020 of Phila., PA; beloved wife of the late Nathan Clibanoff; loving mother of Sheila (Allan) Abramson and Arlene (Jeffrey) Billow; cherished grandmother of Stanley, Fern, Mitchell, and Allan; adored great grandmother of Felicia, Ryan, Brooke, Danielle, Jacob, Shane, Matthew, Jordan, and Gavin. Relatives and friends are invited to services Monday, 1:00 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Billow following burial and again on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -