BRODY
NORMA L. (nee Abrams) Passed peacefully on June 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and a graduate of Temple University, Norma was the wife of the late Jerry Brody and is survived by her two children, the Hon. Robert (Jun) Brody and Dr. Richard (Cheryle) Brody. She is also survived and missed by her grandchildren, AJ and Eve. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.