LAPIDES
NORMA
Age 87, formerly of Broomall, PA, and Detroit, MI, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, Norma will be remembered by her husband of 58 years, Jules, her sister, Evelyn, her daughters, Lila and Maureen, son-in-law Rich, and grandchildren Gen, Jake, and Ben. She loved her family, reading, Broadway musicals, and walking in Ridley Creek State Park. She will be laid to rest in a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or the Marple Public Library.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020