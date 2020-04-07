Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA LAPIDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA LAPIDES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA LAPIDES Notice
LAPIDES
NORMA
Age 87, formerly of Broomall, PA, and Detroit, MI, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, Norma will be remembered by her husband of 58 years, Jules, her sister, Evelyn, her daughters, Lila and Maureen, son-in-law Rich, and grandchildren Gen, Jake, and Ben. She loved her family, reading, Broadway musicals, and walking in Ridley Creek State Park. She will be laid to rest in a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association or the Marple Public Library.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -