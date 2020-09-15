Sept. 13, 2020, wife
of the late Bernard, mother of Mark Raevsky, Allen Raevsky (Amy Layng), Sharon E. Lautman and Ronnie (Lynn) Raevsky, grandmother of Lauren (Jeffrey) Dortona, Monica (Evan) Gettinger, Paige (Christopher) Stein, Kristopher Layng, Samuel Lautman, Adam Lautman, Natalie Lautman, Remy Raevsky, Allie Raevsky and Corte Raevsky; great grandmother of Cameron, Emmie, Juliette and Theodore. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wed. 12 noon precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. M-1), 3573 Pine Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Solomon, 198 Tomlinson Road, Phila. PA 19116 or Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St. Suite 250, Phila. PA 19106.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com