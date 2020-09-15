1/
NORMA (RUBENSTEIN) RAEVSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sept. 13, 2020, wife


of the late Bernard, mother of Mark Raevsky, Allen Raevsky (Amy Layng), Sharon E. Lautman and Ronnie (Lynn) Raevsky, grandmother of Lauren (Jeffrey) Dortona, Monica (Evan) Gettinger, Paige (Christopher) Stein, Kristopher Layng, Samuel Lautman, Adam Lautman, Natalie Lautman, Remy Raevsky, Allie Raevsky and Corte Raevsky; great grandmother of Cameron, Emmie, Juliette and Theodore. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wed. 12 noon precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. M-1), 3573 Pine Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth Solomon, 198 Tomlinson Road, Phila. PA 19116 or Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 250, Phila. PA 19106.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved