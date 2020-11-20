1/
Norma (nee Phillips) Shulman
Age 101, on November 17, 2020. Wife of the late Noah Shulman. Loving mother of the late Jeffrey Mark Shulman. Sister of Beatrice Farber. Mother-in-law of Valerie Lombardi Shulman and dear grandmother of Katherine Brett Shulman, Esq. Also survived by her loving nieces Betsy Farber Sternthal (Lewis), Dale Farber Kessler (Robert) and Florence Amy Farber Oswald (Brent), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and her special great-great nieces Lily, Violet, Lucy and Yvie. Graveside services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 20, 2020.
