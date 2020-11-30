Age 92, of Malvern, PA passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 following a brief illness. Norma was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Robert Pestich and Millicent Roncevich Pestich shortly after they immigrated from Croatia. She was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School for Girls and worked for several years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She married Matthew R. Yelovich in 1953 and they settled in Malvern, PA raising four children. She was an extraordinarily loving mother whose passion for cooking was passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader of every newspaper and her opinions steadfastly expressed compassion for those less fortunate than her. She was a regular volunteer at Camilla Hall at Immaculata, caring for the elderly Sisters of The Immaculate Heart of Mary until her later years. Her strong and abiding faith guided her entire life through her death. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish in Malvern. Norma was the beloved wife of Matthew R. Yelovich; Dear mother of Richard M. Yelovich (Maureen), Karen A. Schilgen (Rex), Michael R. Yelovich (Eileen), and Janice C. Rufo (John); Loving sister of Marcella Phinn; grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 3. Celebration of Life Mass and interment will be private. There will be a gathering in her honor which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall at https://camillahall.org/ www.maugergivnish.com