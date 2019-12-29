Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
NORMAN M. MOORE

NORMAN M. MOORE Notice
MOORE
NORMAN M.


Age 93, on December 24, 2019 of Newtown Square. Beloved husband of the late Frances R. (nee Russell); devoted father of Carole E. Keating (William); also survived by his grand-daughter Lauren E. Spear (Matt), and his great grandchildren Theo and Emerson Spear. He was predeceased by his son David R. Funeral Service Thursday 11 A.M. at THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 10 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to Children's Hospital of Phila., 3401 Civic Center Blvd., 19014. Int. Arlington Cemetery.


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
