NORMAN M. SCHWERIN

NORMAN M. SCHWERIN Notice
SCHWERIN
NORMAN M.
On April 23, 2020. Husband of the late Marilyn (nee Sirlin). Father of Susan (Gary) Fried and Larry (Susan) Schwerin. Brother of the late Robert Schwerin. Poppy of Shaina (Jonathan), Sara (Dmitriy), Jenna (Michael) and Benjamin (Chelsea), and Great Grandfather of 7. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel's Sharing is Caring Fund HaMotzi, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
