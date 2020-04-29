|
COHEN
NORMAN N., MD
Who was born on July 17, 1930, died on April 16, 2020. Norman graduated with honors from Ursinus College and the University of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine (Alpha Omega Alpha). He did his internship at Philadelphia General Hospital, medical residency at the Philadelphia Veterans Hospital, and gastro-enterology fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Norman was the first gastro-enterologist in Philadelphia to realize the potential of fiberoptic endoscopy. Early in his career, he traveled the tri-state area with his endoscope and sigmoidoscope to demon-strate the technology to other gastroenterologists and trainees. In 1968, Norman became Chief of Gastroenterology at Mercy Fitzgerald and Misericordia Hospitals. From 1972 -- 1981, he served as Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Mercy Catholic Medical Center, where he ran a successful internal medicine internship and residency program. He was president of the medical staff of Mercy Catholic Medical Center. Affectionately called "Chief," he was known to be direct, forthright, and fair-minded. He founded the gastro-enterology fellowship program at Mercy Catholic Medical Center and single-handedly ran it for many years. Norman was President of the Delaware Valley Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and President of the Pennsylvania Society of Gastro-enterology. For over 25 years, he was Chairman of the Board of the Philadelphia Gastro-enterology Training Group. He taught a generation of doctors about endoscopy.
For many years, Norman presented a continuing medical education course on common GI problems. He was also Clinical Professor of Medicine at Jefferson Medical College and authored 35 publications.
He was married to his wife Rosalie, "Perky" (nee Stern) for 68 years. They had 3 children, Donna Cohen (deceased - 2003), Wendy Cohen MD, and Warren Cohen (Luciana nee Baptista). He is also survived by his 2 granddaughters, Marta and Liliana Cohen and his brother, Robert B. Cohen, DO.
Norman enjoyed teaching, which he infused with his wry sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman. He pursued his objectives the same way he fished --- with intensity and tenacity. He never missed a day of work for 50 years, except to go fishing.
Funeral will be private. Donations may be sent to Mercy Catholic Medical Center, 1500 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, PA 19023, or Rydal Park Appreciation Fund, 1515 The Fairway, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020