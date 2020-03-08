Home

March 6, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Beloved husband of the late Marlene. Devoted father of Amy (Gary) Steinberg, Stephen (Dawn) Zarwin and Deborah (James) Rose. Cherished grand-father of Jacob (Jacqueline), Dylan, Jared, Sydney, Tyler, Max, Ethan and Michael. Norman was a Founding Partner of the Zarwin Baum Law Firm and a true civic leader in the Philadelphia Community. Rela-tives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday March 9, 1:30 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose Pa. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. James Rose and request that contributions in his memory be made to a .

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
