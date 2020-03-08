|
ZARWIN
NORMAN PHILLIP
March 6, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Beloved husband of the late Marlene. Devoted father of Amy (Gary) Steinberg, Stephen (Dawn) Zarwin and Deborah (James) Rose. Cherished grand-father of Jacob (Jacqueline), Dylan, Jared, Sydney, Tyler, Max, Ethan and Michael. Norman was a Founding Partner of the Zarwin Baum Law Firm and a true civic leader in the Philadelphia Community. Rela-tives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday March 9, 1:30 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose Pa. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. James Rose and request that contributions in his memory be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020