Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Montefiore Cemetery
Jenkintown, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN SASSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN SASSLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMAN SASSLER Notice
SASSLER
NORMAN
On January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gerri Tannenbaum; loving father of Amy (Bob) Silverman and the late Lisa Sassler Cohen; dear brother of Mildred (Edgar) Stern and the late Joseph Sassler. Norman adored his many grandchildren as well as his extended family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 12 Noon precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (Sarah Maus.), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy and Bob Silverman. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Cancer Support Com-munity - Phila., 4100 Chamounix Dr., Phila., PA 19131 or Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Jewish Family and Children's Services, Foster Care, 2100 Arch St., 5th FL., Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -