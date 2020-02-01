|
SASSLER
NORMAN
On January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gerri Tannenbaum; loving father of Amy (Bob) Silverman and the late Lisa Sassler Cohen; dear brother of Mildred (Edgar) Stern and the late Joseph Sassler. Norman adored his many grandchildren as well as his extended family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 12 Noon precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (Sarah Maus.), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy and Bob Silverman. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Cancer Support Com-munity - Phila., 4100 Chamounix Dr., Phila., PA 19131 or Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Jewish Family and Children's Services, Foster Care, 2100 Arch St., 5th FL., Phila., PA 19103.
