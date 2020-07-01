NORMAN SEGAL
SEGAL
NORMAN
June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Devoted father of Marci (Randy) Seidman, the late Lawrence (Helene) Segal and the late Martin Segal. Loving grandfather of Eric (Blair) Seidman, Corey Seidman, Erica Segal, Lauren Segal and Lee (Abby) Segal. Cherished great grandfather of Jared and Rena. Dear companion to Judy Lieber. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon precisely at the Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Moses), 3573 Pine Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Moses)
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
