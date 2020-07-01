NORMAN SEGAL

SEGAL
NORMAN
June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Devoted father of Marci (Randy) Seidman, the late Lawrence (Helene) Segal and the late Martin Segal. Loving grandfather of Eric (Blair) Seidman, Corey Seidman, Erica Segal, Lauren Segal and Lee (Abby) Segal. Cherished great grandfather of Jared and Rena. Dear companion to Judy Lieber. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon precisely at the Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Moses), 3573 Pine Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
NORMAN
June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Devoted father of Marci (Randy) Seidman, the late Lawrence (Helene) Segal and the late Martin Segal. Loving grandfather of Eric (Blair) Seidman, Corey Seidman, Erica Segal, Lauren Segal and Lee (Abby) Segal. Cherished great grandfather of Jared and Rena. Dear companion to Judy Lieber. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon precisely at the Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Moses), 3573 Pine Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.