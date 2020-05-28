GELMAN
NORRIS E.
May 24, 2020 of Wyncote, Pa. Son of the late Frank and Rebecca Gelman, brother of the late Marcia Gelman. Dear husband of Carole Calbazana. Father of Maya Cheek and Michael Calbazana. Father-in-law of Cliff Cheek and Tonya Calbazana. Grandfather of Meghan, Colin, Connor, Caroline and Tiffany. Services and Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Career Wardrobe - 1822 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130.www.levinefuneral.com
NORRIS E.
May 24, 2020 of Wyncote, Pa. Son of the late Frank and Rebecca Gelman, brother of the late Marcia Gelman. Dear husband of Carole Calbazana. Father of Maya Cheek and Michael Calbazana. Father-in-law of Cliff Cheek and Tonya Calbazana. Grandfather of Meghan, Colin, Connor, Caroline and Tiffany. Services and Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Career Wardrobe - 1822 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130.www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.