COOPER

NORTON J.

also known as "Sky", sadly succumbed to liver failure on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Sky was born to a wealthy family in Philadelphia on Aug 16th, 1931. He attended lower Merion High School and was captain of the soccer team. He attended Cornell University and graduated with a BS in Chemistry. Although studying the sciences, his love was writing songs and plays, one of which is called "I Wish My Heart Could Paint". Sky loved France and French culture. He spoke French and would frequently travel to France. Sky was a dedicated and hardworking businessman. For over 50 years, he was a leader in the spirits industry and he left a major mark. He had many business successes, most notably the creation of Chambord Liqueur, a black raspberry liqueur from France that was eventually sold to Brown Forman, the owner of Jack Daniels. Sky was married to Karen Washburn, a graphic designer and model from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, although they later divorced. In his later years, Sky married Kim Mueller, a professional beautician from Cape Town, South Africa. He later adopted T'neal, Kim's daughter from a previous marriage. The couple also looks after their South African housekeeper's nephew, David, who now attends a boarding school near Johannesburg. Sky had two sons John and Robert. Robert died tragically of an overdose in 2016. Sky had boundless energy, an optimistic spirit, a joie de vivre, and a completely creative and original way of thinking. He lived his life his way. Most importantly, Sky was loved. In lieu of flowers, it is encouraged to make donations to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia, one of Sky's favorite charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store