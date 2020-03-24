The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
CARTO
NUNZIO, JR.


March 22, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Lalli). Devoted father of Nancy (Michael) Carto-Shaw and the late Frank Carto. Beloved Pop-Pop of Paul James "PJ" (Denise Nakano) and Natalie (London Rene) Guercio. Great-grandfather of Nunzio Gianni, Shane, Kyle, Gianna, and James. Father-in-law of James Guercio. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Nunzio was the long time owner of Carto Funeral Home, founded in 1952 by him and his wife Catherine. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Monica Church, 2422 S. 17th St., Phila., PA 19145 and St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1718 S. 9th St., Phila., PA 19148.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020
