MORROTTAEntered into eternal rest peacefully on June 7, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles F., Sr. and the late Philomena. Loving brother of Charles F., Jr. (Sharon), Charlene Mangini (Nick) and the late Mary Spadaro; loving uncle of Charles F. Morrotta, III; loving cousins Nicholas Pomilio and Patricia (Pomilio) Emmel. Loving friend of Joseph and Beth Valente. While in Hospice care Beth never left his side until the Lord came for him. Funeral Services and interment stictly private.

RONALD REX PISELLI

"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"

215-271-0950

