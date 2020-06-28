O. WILLIAM ALBERTI
1929 - 2020
ALBERTI
O. WILLIAM
William Alberti, age 90, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Ann's Choice in Warminster, PA. He was born in 1929 in Boston, MA to the late Oscar and Emily Alberti. "Bill" was the loving husband of the late Helen for 61 years. He is survived by his son William Alberti, daughter-in-law, Patricia Alberti of Jenkintown, daughter Susan Rodriguez, son-in-law Joseph Rodriguez of Bellevue, WA, and grandchildren Kelly, Catherine, Andrew, Thomas, and great granddaughter Layla Rose. Bill attended Boston Latin School and graduated from Boston University. He served in the USAF in Korea. Bill co-founded the Alberti-Faller Co. in Jenkintown, PA. A memorial service that will also be live streamed on our website will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery July 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA.

Condolences at www.McGoldrickFH.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
