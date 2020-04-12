Home

OLHA TERLECKYJ

TERLECKYJ
OLHA
A resident of Northeast Phila., passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late Wolodymyr and beloved mother of Stephania Terleckyj and Lydia Markiw (Eugene); dear grandmother of Christina Stusyk (Andrij) and Genio. Preceded in death by her brother, Wolodymyr Matyjewicz. Survived by family in the United States, Ukraine and Canada. Olha worked for Whitman's Chocolates for over 35 years. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, Funeral Service and burial will be held privately at FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
