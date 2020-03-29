|
ROTHCHILD
DR. OSCAR F. "FRED"
Formerly of Cheltenham, died March 16, 2020, in Oxnard, CA. He was 90. A pioneer in bilingual
healthcare in Philadelphia, he established and operated several bilingual clinics in the Northeast beginning in the 1960s. Born in Camden, NJ, US Army veteran, graduate of Temple Univ. and Phila. College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Rothchild was also a jazz musician, supporter of many charities, an art and music enthusiast, and devoted to his family and his rescue pets.
Survived by his children, Julia Jean-Francois and Alex Rothchild; 7 grandchildren, a great-grand-daughter; brother, Bernard Rothschild, sister, Bea Silverman, and many nieces and nephews.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020