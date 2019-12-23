The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
OSCAR LUIS MESTRE

OSCAR LUIS MESTRE Notice
MESTRE
OSCAR LUIS


Age 92, of Bryn Mawr, PA, born Santiago de Cuba, passed on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ana V. Mestre (nee Arango). Loving father of Ana Victoria Mestre, Corina Mestre (John) Sylvia, Oscar (Margo) Mestre and the late Luis A. Mestre; brother of Vera and Elena Mestre. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Dec. 27, 2019 9:30-10:20 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 635 First Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Oscar to National Kidney Foun-dation, 111 S. Independence Mall East, Suite 411, Phila., PA 19106, www.kidney.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019
